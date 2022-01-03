10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $260.00 $82.0K 92 593 PKI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $190.00 $35.8K 392 264 FLGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $96.5K 160 213 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $39.5K 3.7K 144 TYME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $44.0K 110 100 ILMN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $490.00 $860.0K 108 77 MDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $31.9K 360 49 TMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $650.00 $211.5K 58 47 ALGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $650.00 $25.5K 52 37 NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $29.7K 191 25

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 410 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PKI (NYSE:PKI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLGT (NASDAQ:FLGT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 133 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 746 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 3705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TYME (NASDAQ:TYME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 746 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ILMN (NASDAQ:ILMN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $860.0K, with a price of $11170.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT (NYSE:MDT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO (NYSE:TMO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.5K, with a price of $5160.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN (NASDAQ:ALGN), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.