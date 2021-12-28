10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $350.00 $26.6K 12.1K 43.1K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $36.3K 42 658 T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $26.00 $74.5K 367 477 VIAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $57.1K 13.5K 431 SNAP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $45.00 $36.0K 23.2K 329 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $7.50 $28.1K 189 189 GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $3000.00 $43.1K 88 101 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $202.5K 423 101 DISCK PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $28.0K 19 100 LYV CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $25.2K 3.0K 10

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 12193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 380 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 388 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 397 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 13551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 23298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 234 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $1224.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 388 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $2025.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCK (NASDAQ:DISCK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYV (NYSE:LYV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $2520.0 per contract. There were 3029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

