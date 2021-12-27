10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $180.00 $55.1K 78.2K 128.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $310.00 $32.7K 11.2K 54.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $342.50 $51.0K 3.7K 15.6K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $170.00 $27.6K 2.4K 4.7K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $140.00 $418.5K 11.1K 2.8K ZEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $62.1K 4.0K 1.3K MTTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $103.0K 274 1.1K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $94.3K 5.3K 924 ON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $70.00 $25.4K 248 494 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $104.0K 7.4K 323

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 78265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 11267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 224 contract(s) at a $342.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 3717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 619 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $418.5K, with a price of $676.0 per contract. There were 11152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN (NYSE:ZEN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 690 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.3K, with a price of $629.0 per contract. There were 5385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ON (NASDAQ:ON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $499.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 389 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 7472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.