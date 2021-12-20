 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snap
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $372,157, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $435,524.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 13923.57 with a total volume of 26,667.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $233.8K 30.8K 1.0K
SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $80.0K 930 100
SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $78.5K 930 200
SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $61.7K 25.1K 7.1K
SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $50.00 $53.5K 25.1K 4.0K

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,977,016, the price of SNAP is down -2.5% at $44.16.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $65.
  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $65.
  • Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

