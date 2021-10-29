10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $200.8K 88.9K 36.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $252.50 $30.5K 5.9K 34.9K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $49.00 $34.8K 7.2K 9.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $123.00 $81.6K 2.9K 4.6K ZEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $100.00 $250.6K 22 4.4K NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $185.00 $394.8K 881 1.5K TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $295.00 $32.7K 355 943 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $330.00 $42.5K 54 742 SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $255.00 $75.9K 789 449 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $562.50 $34.3K 35 401

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 720 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.8K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 88983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 5964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 7260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.6K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 2958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN (NYSE:ZEN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 482 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.6K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $394.8K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $1013.0 per contract. There were 789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $562.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $1068.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.