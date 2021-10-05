9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $180.00 $49.9K 50.0K 5.0K CMCSA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $55.00 $56.1K 7.5K 4.1K PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $55.00 $100.2K 4.0K 3.9K NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $600.00 $1.5 million 9.8K 2.4K FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $335.00 $111.8K 1.5K 1.9K AMC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $30.00 $46.1K 3.0K 1.7K TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $504.0K 4.0K 1.2K DISCK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $41.7K 8.2K 708 ATVI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $75.00 $63.5K 3.7K 307

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 481 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 50053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 108 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 7515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 416 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.2K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 4006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 432 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $3490.0 per contract. There were 9870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.8K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 3057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 255 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $504.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 4065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISCK (NASDAQ:DISCK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 556 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 8298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 226 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 3776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.