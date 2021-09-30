7 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $20.50 $74.6K 5.1K 7.5K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $260.00 $202.5K 13.4K 2.7K JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $12.50 $55.1K 1.5K 1.0K HYZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $42.5K 1.3K 706 LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $52.50 $54.6K 2.8K 485 JBLU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $48.6K 8.5K 331 WSC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $32.5K 296 250

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 995 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.6K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 13495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HYZN (NASDAQ:HYZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 2890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 8579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WSC (NASDAQ:WSC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.