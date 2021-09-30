10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/01/21 $143.00 $38.8K 10.7K 29.1K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/08/21 $100.00 $95.0K 1.7K 4.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $995.3K 2.8K 4.4K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $75.00 $25.5K 29.5K 2.8K WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $52.50 $112.0K 6.4K 2.0K BTBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $102.0K 14 963 SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $200.00 $770.0K 7.5K 562 VMW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $155.00 $35.2K 651 544 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $585.00 $31.0K 71 516 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $750.0K 3.9K 500

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 10771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 358 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $995.3K, with a price of $2780.0 per contract. There were 2885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 456 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 29584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 6442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 351 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $770.0K, with a price of $1925.0 per contract. There were 7549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VMW (NYSE:VMW), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 469 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTU (NASDAQ:INTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 259 contract(s) at a $585.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 260 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $750.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 3954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.