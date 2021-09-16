8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $8.00 $38.8K 8.1K 3.4K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $38.00 $97.5K 4.7K 1.5K MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $500.00 $425.1K 2.4K 1.3K TRVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $2.50 $28.7K 5.3K 650 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $353.1K 989 646 TVTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $22.50 $82.5K 74 500 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $62.50 $35.5K 65 468 BFLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $12.50 $50.0K 4.3K 81

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SDC (NASDAQ:SDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 8104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 653 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 77 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $425.1K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 2485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRVN (NASDAQ:TRVN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 5338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 625 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $353.1K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TVTX (NASDAQ:TVTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BFLY (NYSE:BFLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 4342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

