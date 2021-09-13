9 Energy Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Energy sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $37.0K 5.3K 5.2K YPF CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $5.00 $264.3K 10.6K 3.8K COG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $19.00 $30.1K 13.2K 3.3K PXD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $170.00 $120.6K 1.2K 1.9K SD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $183.9K 4.3K 1.0K PBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $73.5K 71.1K 1.0K COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $55.00 $59.0K 2.6K 950 MPC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $57.50 $156.0K 2.4K 927 SWN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $4.00 $50.4K 2.4K 923

• For OXY (NYSE:OXY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1676 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 5311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YPF (NYSE:YPF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 3525 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $264.3K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 10618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COG (NYSE:COG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 317 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 13204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PXD (NYSE:PXD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.6K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SD (NYSE:SD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 4344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PBR (NYSE:PBR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 494 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 71135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COP (NYSE:COP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 2627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MPC (NYSE:MPC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 459 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWN (NYSE:SWN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 2418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

