8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $75.00 $188.8K 1.1K 4.3K ISEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $118.6K 18 3.5K APLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $30.00 $78.0K 65 3.1K CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $84.50 $26.2K 281 3.0K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $42.00 $27.4K 15.6K 1.1K VRAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $7.00 $31.4K 136 1.0K CI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $389.7K 11 643 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $63.00 $26.4K 252 453

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 70 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1010 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.8K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 1191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISEE (NASDAQ:ISEE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 189 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 349 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.6K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLS (NASDAQ:APLS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 243 contract(s) at a $84.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1056 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 15692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRAY (NASDAQ:VRAY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 331 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI (NYSE:CI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 216 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 696 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $389.7K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 294 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.