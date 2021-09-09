10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $188.8K 33.9K 11.6K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $380.00 $215.3K 21.5K 6.6K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $75.00 $36.8K 5.9K 4.7K RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/10/21 $87.00 $35.4K 738 2.3K TWTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $60.00 $773.5K 2.2K 1.4K NTES CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/24/21 $92.00 $66.0K 61 1.3K ZNGA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $31.2K 22.6K 684 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $220.00 $123.2K 172 505 VIAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $114.7K 20.0K 485 BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $123.7K 5.1K 422

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1561 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.8K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 33966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 513 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 21591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 355 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 5930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 308 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $773.5K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 2283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTES (NASDAQ:NTES), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 498 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 22614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.2K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 294 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 20011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 5180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.