8 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $157.50 $50.1K 25.5K 144.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $230.00 $44.8K 15.6K 48.5K SPRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $9.00 $91.2K 16.6K 4.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $43.00 $28.6K 1.1K 3.3K ADP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $1.2 million 114 2.0K CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $275.00 $140.4K 876 595 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $456.4K 2.1K 291 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $165.00 $81.9K 710 277

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 483 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 25567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 324 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 15695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2028 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 16693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 1130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 500 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2074 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $584.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.4K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 500 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $456.4K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 2126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.