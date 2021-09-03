8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $43.00 $27.8K 5.1K 21.8K FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/10/21 $345.00 $135.0K 1.4K 5.0K SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/03/21 $74.00 $27.2K 2.6K 3.3K CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $85.5K 16.8K 1.8K T CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $114.0K 90.9K 1.5K ZNGA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $192.5K 20.8K 1.2K GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/10/21 $2600.00 $45.9K 191 432 MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $740.9K 4.4K 333

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 996 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 5160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 1407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 2650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 16866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 504 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 90904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 504 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.5K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 20812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $2600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH (NASDAQ:MTCH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 504 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $740.9K, with a price of $2225.0 per contract. There were 4446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.