10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $14.50 $38.0K 2.0K 4.6K FIGS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $45.00 $205.1K 1.3K 3.5K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $50.00 $37.5K 17.3K 1.7K ISEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $15.00 $50.5K 1.2K 1.6K SHCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $50.0K 861 772 NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/10/21 $250.00 $163.0K 918 691 SDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $6.00 $41.8K 1.4K 362 DVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $18.00 $39.0K 228 336 ABT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $660.0K 903 275 PAVM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $76.0K 630 215

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 2016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIGS (NYSE:FIGS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1172 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.1K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 17319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISEE (NASDAQ:ISEE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 389 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHCR (NASDAQ:SHCR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 770 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.0K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SDC (NASDAQ:SDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 224 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 1443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVAX (NASDAQ:DVAX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT (NYSE:ABT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $660.0K, with a price of $2400.0 per contract. There were 903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAVM (NASDAQ:PAVM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.