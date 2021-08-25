9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/27/21 $370.00 $32.6K 7.9K 40.4K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $60.00 $26.6K 11.7K 40.3K ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $90.0K 695 9.7K ZNGA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $9.50 $25.1K 330 1.6K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $75.00 $99.6K 27.8K 1.5K SKLZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $94.2K 4.9K 1.0K WB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $204.0K 1.2K 340 CNK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $17.50 $30.6K 230 265 VIAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $37.50 $84.0K 1.2K 253

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 7933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 259 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 11781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 177 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 868 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 357 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.6K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 27830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 513 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 628 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 4942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WB (NASDAQ:WB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK (NYSE:CNK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 205 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

