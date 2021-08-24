8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $28.00 $48.3K 56.7K 8.8K MOMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $12.00 $113.3K 9.2K 6.6K YY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $46.00 $34.6K 342 3.7K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $35.00 $50.1K 9.1K 3.2K BILI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $85.00 $44.8K 4.9K 1.2K BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $145.00 $66.0K 2.5K 522 DISCA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $89.6K 2.4K 280 FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $48.0K 5.1K 240

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 2190 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 56760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MOMO (NASDAQ:MOMO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1829 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.3K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 9271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YY (NASDAQ:YY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 9186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 4913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 514 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 2409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 514 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 5150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.