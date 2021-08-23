 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Coinbase, Disney, Marvell And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said she owns Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and she would buy it here. She would also sell the January $290 calls against the long stock position.

Joe Terranova would use call options to trade Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS). That would be a way to bet the stock has bottomed. Terranova owns Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and he wants to hold it for the long term.

Degas Wright would be a buyer of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) because it managed to beat on earnings 40%, all its business segments were profitable and it will be a more efficiently run company post-pandemic.

Sarat Sethi still sees value in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) and he expects it to do well.

Pete Najarian said Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) is a great company that many people don't even know. He thinks the stock is going higher.

