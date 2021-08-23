9 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $50.00 $35.3K 17.5K 51.7K MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $400.00 $454.0K 4.3K 11.0K TRHC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $35.00 $71.2K 1.0K 728 HZNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $125.00 $111.0K 469 611 CANO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $44.1K 14.0K 525 TLRY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $16.00 $37.4K 612 284 TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $130.00 $81.5K 2.2K 282 VIR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $35.00 $344.0K 1.0K 257 ATNF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $27.0K 1.6K 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 17523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $454.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 4397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HZNP (NASDAQ:HZNP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CANO (NYSE:CANO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 14064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 247 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIR (NASDAQ:VIR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $344.0K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATNF (NASDAQ:ATNF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 515 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

