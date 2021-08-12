8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZNGA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $8.00 $96.9K 35.4K 30.7K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $34.00 $30.5K 10.0K 16.4K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $160.00 $34.0K 283 3.7K FUBO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $2.2 million 3.2K 3.5K IQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $12.50 $78.0K 26.0K 1.2K ATVI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $85.00 $27.6K 3.5K 1.1K ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $25.1K 6.3K 705 PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $425.7K 1.0K 651

• Regarding ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1938 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.9K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 35440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 773 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 10006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 526 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 3239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 26085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 3583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 6350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 309 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $425.7K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 1012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.