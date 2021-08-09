10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $142.0K 30.1K 7.2K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $26.00 $25.2K 570 3.4K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $200.00 $50.1K 13.3K 2.7K EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $65.00 $493.4K 488 1.7K OSTK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $70.00 $53.3K 528 1.2K BBBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/27/21 $31.00 $59.9K 103 1.1K PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $68.00 $87.7K 1.6K 1.1K M PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $17.00 $32.0K 4.7K 1.1K WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $330.0K 9.2K 1.1K MOXC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $7.50 $69.7K 12.4K 823

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 7100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 30186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 935 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3480 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 13326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1618 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $493.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSTK (NASDAQ:OSTK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 895 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 4711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 9256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MOXC (NASDAQ:MOXC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 12450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.