9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $42.00 $34.6K 5.2K 6.3K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $100.00 $700.0K 19.3K 3.9K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $300.00 $388.7K 3.1K 1.1K CS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $11.00 $25.0K 1.1K 1.0K ALLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $27.1K 6.0K 877 KKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $70.00 $25.0K 14.5K 825 NRZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $31.9K 14.0K 625 BK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $26.2K 3.6K 564 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $168.3K 3.8K 211

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 5262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $700.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 19326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 405 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $388.7K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 3195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CS (NYSE:CS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALLY (NYSE:ALLY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 6001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR (NYSE:KKR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 14558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NRZ (NYSE:NRZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 484 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 14046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BK (NYSE:BK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 262 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.3K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 3894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

