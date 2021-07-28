8 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $145.00 $30.6K 41.6K 81.6K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/30/21 $95.00 $56.4K 21.7K 58.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $195.00 $60.3K 8.3K 20.5K BTBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $7.50 $43.5K 2.7K 3.8K MRIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $32.5K 4.5K 1.8K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $79.00 $115.1K 1.2K 1.2K AYX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $80.00 $109.9K 1.6K 906 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/30/21 $265.00 $90.5K 207 327

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 41635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 21708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 8376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 2766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRIN (NASDAQ:MRIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1028 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.1K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AYX (NYSE:AYX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 1639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 283 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.