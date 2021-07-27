8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $76.00 $26.9K 10.8K 15.9K ATVI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $85.00 $66.7K 44 5.1K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $145.00 $26.0K 36.5K 2.9K BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $426.9K 21 699 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $175.00 $99.4K 2.7K 670 VIAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $41.00 $28.7K 2.1K 541 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/30/21 $72.00 $134.0K 621 453 BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $90.00 $334.0K 5.2K 217

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 10861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 52 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 36510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 542 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 459 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $426.9K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 410 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 2120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.0K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.0K, with a price of $1635.0 per contract. There were 5215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.