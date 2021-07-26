10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $152.50 $54.0K 13.7K 26.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $92.50 $208.5K 2.4K 6.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $305.00 $33.6K 4.0K 4.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $82.00 $34.2K 857 3.6K ZEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $140.00 $465.0K 108 2.0K STNE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $60.00 $77.5K 1.6K 1.5K GDS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $94.1K 1.2K 1.5K SPRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $2.50 $91.9K 145 772 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $126.0K 14.6K 524 IIVI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $65.00 $85.0K 1.7K 421

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 13744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.5K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 2408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 729 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 4099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 585 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN (NYSE:ZEN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $465.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STNE (NASDAQ:STNE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 1685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.1K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 14619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IIVI (NASDAQ:IIVI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 405 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.