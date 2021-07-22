8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $350.00 $96.5K 15.1K 34.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $61.00 $152.6K 14.9K 7.7K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $75.00 $64.0K 28.4K 3.3K DISH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $195.4K 198 3.2K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $35.00 $53.2K 4.6K 2.6K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $70.00 $291.2K 1.4K 842 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $423.5K 772 350 VOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.00 $25.1K 5.0K 336

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 608 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 71 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.5K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 15116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.6K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 14999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 28452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 547 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.4K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 4646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 832 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $291.2K, with a price of $349.0 per contract. There were 1430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 358 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $423.5K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VOD (NASDAQ:VOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 5076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.