8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $45.00 $67.3K 10.8K 43.7K DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/23/21 $177.50 $184.0K 9.3K 9.6K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $61.00 $266.9K 21.0K 4.7K DISCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $30.4K 7.5K 1.7K LUMN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $180.0K 1.7K 1.5K ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $90.00 $40.9K 431 1.4K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $32.0K 66.0K 553 SOHU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $25.00 $79.9K 8.1K 515

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.3K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 10882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.0K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 9350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 643 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $266.9K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 21016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 7554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 548 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 451 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 66032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOHU (NASDAQ:SOHU), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 476 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 8180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.