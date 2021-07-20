American Airlines Stock Takes Off, Options Traders See It Grounded Soon

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) rebounded over 6% Tuesday after the stock gapped down on Monday amid concerns over the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and how it may impact travel.

American Airlines is set to print its second-quarter earnings Thursday and the company sees revenues down 37.5% but its cost per available seat up 11% to 12% compared to the same quarter in 2019. When American airlines reported its first-quarter earnings on April 22, revenues came in at $4 billion, which represented a decrease of 52.93% year over year. The company reported earnings per share of $(4.32), down 63% compared to the previous year.

What's Happened? Things have been looking up for the airliner as global vaccination rates increase and countries begin to reopen borders. Last week American Airlines announced it had asked about 3,300 flight attendants to plan to return to work for the holiday season in order to meet demand.

The stock has struggled to take flight, however, and has been trading in a steep downtrend since slamming into resistance at the $26 level. When American Airlines bounced Monday, options traders took advantage of higher prices to position themselves into bearish put contracts. Although there were a few call contracts purchased, options traders bet over $1.24 million American Airlines stock will sell off in the weeks and months following its earnings print.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The American Airlines Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: