Airline Stocks Sell Off: Recent Moves By American, Delta, JetBlue To Watch

American Airlines (NYSE: AAL) is getting people back to work. Late last week, the company asked about 3,300 flight attendants to be back by the holiday travel season to meet rising demand from customers, according to a release by the Association of Flight Attendants.

The airline also plans to hire about 800 flight attendants beginning March 2022.

American stock was down 4.6% at $18.88 at last check and has generally been falling since June.

Airline Stocks Sell Off: In general, airlines saw a broad sell-off Monday morning due to the Delta coronavirus variant that has been spreading globally.

Still, the International Air Transport Association is optimistic, despite the immediate concerns, according to its most recent release.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) saw a big jump in cargo revenue that helped the company lower its pretax losses in the second quarter, as managers believe the company will be more profitable in 2022 with the continued resurgence of passengers taking flights.

Delta shares were down 4.07% at $38.44 at last check.

JetBlue Airways (NYSE: JBLU) could be set for a comeback, as it recently added 24 new routes with eight new cities, in part because of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

Photo: Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash.