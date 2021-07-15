9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $40.00 $42.4K 19.1K 65.2K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $185.00 $26.0K 16.0K 28.5K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $550.00 $28.2K 4.7K 13.9K TME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $143.8K 2.2K 1.0K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $375.00 $170.3K 4.6K 679 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $225.9K 14.3K 408 PINS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $481.5K 3.1K 321 VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $77.4K 9.1K 311 CRTO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $45.00 $54.0K 135 303

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 505 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 19139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 16071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 4703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TME (NYSE:TME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 554 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1020 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.8K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 2231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.3K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.9K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 14337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 554 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $481.5K, with a price of $1605.0 per contract. There were 3188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 554 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 9188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRTO (NASDAQ:CRTO), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.