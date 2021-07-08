9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $50.00 $25.5K 12.3K 35.3K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $50.00 $35.4K 5.3K 15.2K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $347.50 $50.0K 546 13.6K SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $722.2K 2.0K 1.3K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $170.00 $282.0K 5.6K 1.1K PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $141.7K 7.1K 1.0K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $60.00 $45.9K 48 308 WIMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $159.5K 1.9K 275 VIAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/09/21 $43.50 $36.2K 1.6K 255

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 12369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 377 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 5325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 284 contract(s) at a $347.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1350 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $722.2K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 2006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $282.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 5686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 7182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WIMI (NASDAQ:WIMI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.5K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 1934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $43.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 1634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

