8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $65.50 $52.3K 153 11.8K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $370.00 $567.5K 30.6K 11.2K AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $51.00 $37.6K 4.7K 10.9K SOHU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $25.00 $30.4K 3.9K 1.0K SIRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $7.00 $54.0K 1.5K 1.0K DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $230.00 $296.0K 1.5K 402 SKLZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $25.00 $34.0K 42 401 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $70.00 $127.2K 2.2K 348

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 459 contract(s) at a $65.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $567.5K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 30665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 4733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOHU (NASDAQ:SOHU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 761 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIRI (NASDAQ:SIRI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 1573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 567 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $296.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 1555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.2K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.