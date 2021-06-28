10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $135.00 $140.6K 72.6K 83.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $800.00 $286.7K 4.8K 37.9K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $250.00 $81.1K 6.2K 14.3K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $240.00 $1.1 million 8.1K 7.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $57.00 $45.5K 4.1K 3.7K ASAN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $50.00 $34.0K 2.8K 1.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $516.5K 6.2K 1.6K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/02/21 $31.00 $36.0K 134 1.4K HOLI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $599.4K 1.4K 1.3K CSIQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $50.00 $48.9K 7.7K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1150 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.6K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 72647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.7K, with a price of $1428.0 per contract. There were 4871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 6220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2604 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 8131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 484 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 4162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 2822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 354 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 343 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $516.5K, with a price of $1505.0 per contract. There were 6236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOLI (NASDAQ:HOLI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1394 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $599.4K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSIQ (NASDAQ:CSIQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 543 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 7785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

