8 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCXI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $7.50 $28.9K 4.4K 3.2K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $37.2K 20.5K 2.4K MBIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $2.50 $25.0K 546 1.0K SAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $70.00 $77.4K 143 775 AGEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $55.0K 1.6K 500 LLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $220.00 $124.5K 1.2K 333 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $57.4K 1.6K 262 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $320.00 $46.8K 251 226

• For CCXI (NASDAQ:CCXI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 322 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 20507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBIO (NASDAQ:MBIO), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AGEN (NASDAQ:AGEN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 588 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.5K, with a price of $553.0 per contract. There were 1271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VEEV (NYSE:VEEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.