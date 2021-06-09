10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $60.00 $122.4K 30.3K 27.6K SNAP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/11/21 $63.00 $26.2K 27.1K 10.6K LUMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $16.00 $282.2K 7.1K 9.5K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $51.5K 22.7K 7.0K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $335.00 $115.5K 2.4K 5.4K IQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $15.00 $29.2K 12.0K 3.6K LIVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $5.00 $110.0K 4.6K 2.0K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $69.50 $30.5K 236 488 VIAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $39.00 $112.0K 1.9K 418 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $140.00 $205.4K 2.7K 267

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 482 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 30379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 445 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 27105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 8300 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $282.2K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 7124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 286 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 22785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 12090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LIVX (NASDAQ:LIVX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 4637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $69.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.4K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 2735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

