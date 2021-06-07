 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Brinker And Skillz

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) and Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ).

Traders were buying the June 18, $65-strike calls in Brinker International during the session on Monday. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for most of the next week.

When Skillz was trading at $20.77, traders were buying the June $24 calls that expire on Friday. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold it for two to three days.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

