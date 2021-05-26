8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $20.00 $165.1K 16.7K 81.0K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/04/21 $330.00 $121.3K 2.6K 4.8K VIAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $41.00 $25.0K 9.3K 1.7K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $60.00 $45.9K 584 930 ATHM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $80.00 $44.6K 1.1K 775 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $177.50 $55.7K 1.6K 622 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $28.00 $96.1K 3.7K 614 YALA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $25.00 $46.7K 112 288

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 983 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.1K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 16786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 279 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.3K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 2660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 1248 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 9399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 613 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATHM (NYSE:ATHM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 1628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 579 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.1K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 3792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YALA (NYSE:YALA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 78 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.