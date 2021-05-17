10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $320.00 $48.0K 14.0K 12.1K AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $13.00 $31.6K 5.8K 10.7K T PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $32.50 $35.0K 7.3K 7.9K YY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $110.00 $102.9K 4.1K 3.1K VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $127.2K 20.3K 2.9K LUMN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $31.5K 65 2.0K IQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $12.50 $228.0K 15.4K 2.0K LYV CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $67.50 $2.8 million 0 1.5K TME CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $15.00 $32.4K 10.9K 1.2K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/04/21 $200.00 $202.9K 145 568

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 357 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 14022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 425 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 5814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 7328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YY (NASDAQ:YY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 438 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.9K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 4160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 495 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.2K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 20322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 274 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 15493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TME (NYSE:TME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 10963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 446 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.9K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.