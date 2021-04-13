9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $70.00 $29.6 million 29.9K 21.7K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $80.00 $51.2K 5.2K 17.8K IQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $20.00 $100.1K 1.6K 11.7K TME CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $21.00 $71.9K 129 6.8K CMCSA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $275.0K 94 4.0K BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $95.00 $98.2K 293 2.1K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $32.00 $27.3K 15.3K 708 VIAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/14/21 $47.00 $471.2K 670 650 GOOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $1000.00 $50.0K 1.7K 554

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 20000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6 million, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 29916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 5297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2861 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.1K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TME (NYSE:TME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2481 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 430 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 15354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $471.2K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.