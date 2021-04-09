8 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $6.00 $26.7K 3.1K 1.0K BGCP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $4.50 $38.6K 3.6K 889 LC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $15.00 $35.3K 6.3K 825 RKT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $20.89 $26.6K 434 648 GGAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.50 $72.5K 1.2K 500 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $72.50 $54.0K 5.4K 435 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $365.00 $83.4K 453 344 UWMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $10.00 $48.0K 8.6K 53

• Regarding SOS (NYSE:SOS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 411 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 3196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BGCP (NASDAQ:BGCP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 336 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 3690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LC (NYSE:LC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 6335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.89 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GGAL (NASDAQ:GGAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 287 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 5498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.4K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UWMC (NYSE:UWMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 252 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 8693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.