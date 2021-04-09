10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $675.00 $136.3K 1.6K 20.9K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $14.00 $74.1K 7.9K 12.3K ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $39.50 $282.9K 10 5.0K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $150.00 $49.2K 2.2K 1.8K GOEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $10.00 $25.0K 6.0K 1.7K DS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $5.00 $73.5K 3.5K 1.2K VSTO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $35.00 $141.0K 4.7K 1.0K GSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $40.00 $27.4K 259 889 GRWG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $56.50 $52.3K 32 770 VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $87.00 $36.5K 102 652

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 341 contract(s) at a $675.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.3K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2964 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 7998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 3368 contract(s) at a $39.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $282.9K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 492 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOEV (NASDAQ:GOEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 6045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DS (NYSE:DS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 224 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 3561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VSTO (NYSE:VSTO), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.0K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 4790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRWG (NASDAQ:GRWG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $56.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC (NYSE:VFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.