9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $60.00 $42.4K 9.0K 34.1K FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/09/21 $305.00 $25.4K 2.3K 11.2K WIMI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $7.50 $41.5K 5.3K 5.2K SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $265.00 $227.7K 5.1K 2.3K TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/23/21 $70.00 $49.5K 1.3K 1.3K CMCSA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $52.50 $31.2K 4.4K 1.1K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $300.00 $153.0K 3.7K 648 TME CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $18.00 $53.0K 4.1K 349 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $341.0K 3.4K 272

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 2313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WIMI (NASDAQ:WIMI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 1038 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 5323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 1479 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.7K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 5170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 1347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 4490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 163 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.0K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 3732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TME (NYSE:TME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 4113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 289 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $341.0K, with a price of $1705.0 per contract. There were 3498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

