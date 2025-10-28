Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; PayPal Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.4% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.39% to 47,731.04 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 23,736.30. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 6,879.97.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock jumped around 12% on Tuesday after it announced an OpenAI collaboration, upbeat third-quarter 2025 results, and the initiation of a dividend plan.

The Venmo parent reported a quarterly revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $8.42 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. The adjusted EPS was $1.34, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20.

Equities Trading UP



Vsee Health Inc (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares shot up 221% to $1.98 after the company received U.S. Department of Health and Human Services authority to operate at the FedRAMP High level.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) got a boost, surging 26% to $24.78 following strong quarterly results.

(NASDAQ:ARQT) got a boost, surging 26% to $24.78 following strong quarterly results. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares were also up, gaining 20% to $103.72 following better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares dropped 54% to $0.58 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering of 12,727,272 shares at a price of $0.55 per share.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) were down 15% to $65.92 after the company lowered its FY2025 FFO guidance.

(NYSE:ARE) were down 15% to $65.92 after the company lowered its FY2025 FFO guidance. Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) was down, falling 15% to $20.46 following downbeat quarterly sales.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.2% to $59.97 while gold traded down 1.6% at $3,956.10.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $47.02 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1% to $5.1220.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.32%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.32%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.46%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.15% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.35% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declining 0.33%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.18%.

Economics

The FHFA house price index rose by 0.4% month-over-month in August.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index climbed 1.6% year-over-year in August compared to market expectations of a 1.9% gain.

U.S. private businesses created an average of 14,250 jobs per week during the four weeks ending on Oct. 11.

