Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 9% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Vitesse Energy Inc (NYSE:VTS)

Dividend Yield: 10.17%

10.17% Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris Baker maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Roth MKM analyst John White maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30.5 to $33 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Recent News: Vitesse Energy will issue its third quarter financial and operating results on Monday, Nov. 3, after the closing bell.

Vitesse Energy will issue its third quarter financial and operating results on Monday, Nov. 3, after the closing bell.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Dividend Yield: 9.76%

9.76% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $44 to $45 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

Recent News: Delek US Holdings will issue a press release summarizing third quarter results before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 7.

Delek US Holdings will issue a press release summarizing third quarter results before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 7.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Dividend Yield: 9.42%

9.42% Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis reinstated a Neutral rating with a price target of $39 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $41 to $39 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Recent News: The Partnership is scheduled to report its third-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The Partnership is scheduled to report its third-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Photo via Shutterstock