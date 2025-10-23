Crude Oil Surges 5%; American Airlines Shares Jump After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1% on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.40% to 46,774.97 while the NASDAQ rose 1.00% to 22,968.42. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.72% to 6,747.32.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.9% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) gained 5% on Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 financial results and offered strong forward guidance.

The company reported a record third-quarter revenue of $13.691 billion, a 0.3% increase year-over-year, which exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $13.628 billion.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $114 million, or 17 cents per diluted share. The adjusted net loss was $111 million, or 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of a 28-cent loss, demonstrating better-than-expected cost control and demand resilience that reassured investors.

Equities Trading UP



Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares shot up 76% to $6.78 after the company announced results from its Phase 2 study of VTX3232 in participants with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors.

Shares of Scienture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SCNX) got a boost, surging 160% to $1.4831 after the company announced the start of commercial sales and fulfillment of first orders for Arbli.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $15.19 after the company reported third-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares dropped 18% to $3.2850 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) were down 18% to $20.49 following downbeat quarterly earnings.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) was down, falling 13% to $25.48, as investor anxieties over compressed margins and a guarded outlook overshadowed the semiconductor firm's better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 financial results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 5% to $61.44 while gold traded up 2.4% at $4,161.60.

Silver traded up 2.8% to $48.990 on Thursday, while copper rose 2.2% to $5.1055.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.33%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.33%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.64%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.10% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.36% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.35%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.72%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.

Economics

U.S. existing home sales increased 1.5% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 4.06 million in September, up from 4.0 million in the previous month.

The Kansas City Fed's Manufacturing Production Index rose to 15 in October from 4 in September.

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 87 billion cubic feet during the week ended Oct. 17.

