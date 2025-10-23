Crude Oil Surges 5%; American Airlines Shares Jump After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1% on Thursday.
The Dow traded up 0.40% to 46,774.97 while the NASDAQ rose 1.00% to 22,968.42. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.72% to 6,747.32.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1.9% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.4%.
Top Headline
Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) gained 5% on Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 financial results and offered strong forward guidance.
The company reported a record third-quarter revenue of $13.691 billion, a 0.3% increase year-over-year, which exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $13.628 billion.
The company reported a GAAP net loss of $114 million, or 17 cents per diluted share. The adjusted net loss was $111 million, or 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of a 28-cent loss, demonstrating better-than-expected cost control and demand resilience that reassured investors.
Equities Trading UP
- Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares shot up 76% to $6.78 after the company announced results from its Phase 2 study of VTX3232 in participants with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors.
- Shares of Scienture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SCNX) got a boost, surging 160% to $1.4831 after the company announced the start of commercial sales and fulfillment of first orders for Arbli.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $15.19 after the company reported third-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares dropped 18% to $3.2850 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
- Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) were down 18% to $20.49 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) was down, falling 13% to $25.48, as investor anxieties over compressed margins and a guarded outlook overshadowed the semiconductor firm's better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 financial results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 5% to $61.44 while gold traded up 2.4% at $4,161.60.
Silver traded up 2.8% to $48.990 on Thursday, while copper rose 2.2% to $5.1055.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.33%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.33%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.64%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.10% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.36% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.35%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.72%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.
Economics
- U.S. existing home sales increased 1.5% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 4.06 million in September, up from 4.0 million in the previous month.
- The Kansas City Fed's Manufacturing Production Index rose to 15 in October from 4 in September.
- U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 87 billion cubic feet during the week ended Oct. 17.
