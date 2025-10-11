Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street reversed earlier gains as President Donald Trump threatened "massive" new tariffs on Chinese imports, accusing Beijing of hostile behavior over rare earth controls. The market's recent momentum was interrupted, triggering a broad sell-off in technology and export-sensitive names.

Investors reevaluated rate expectations and geopolitical risk, adding volatility to bond and equity markets. Some pundits warned this move could dampen sentiment for the upcoming week if tensions escalate further.

Looking ahead, markets will likely focus on official U.S.-China responses, corporate earnings in vulnerable sectors, and updates on Fed commentary as participants assess policy direction amid renewed trade uncertainty.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Applied Digital Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Company Positioned As ‘Modern-Day Picks And Shovels' Play On AI", by Adam Eckert, reports that Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD) delivered Q1 revenue of $64.22 million — up 84% year-over-year and ahead of the $49.99 million forecast — while posting an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, and highlighted a 150 MW lease expansion with CoreWeave that brings the Polaris Forge 1 campus to 400 MW capacity and secures ~$11 billion in long-term lease revenue.

"Jim Cramer bullish on ‘GTA 6' maker: Only ‘pure play' gaming company left after EA deal", by Chris Katje, reports that CNBC's Jim Cramer highlighted Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) as the sole remaining pure-play U.S. video game publisher now that Electronic Arts is going private and Activision Blizzard is part of Microsoft — arguing that the anticipated GTA 6 release and industry scarcity could warrant a premium valuation.

"Nvidia stock ‘Born to Run': Analyst channels Bruce Springsteen with $300 price target", by Chris Katje, reports that Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse maintained an Overweight rating and raised his price target on NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $240 to $300, citing the company's leadership in AI infrastructure, a bullish management outlook, and anticipated dominance of 75%+ share of the AI accelerator market.

The Bears

"Senseonics tumbles as Q3 results and split hit stock", by Lekha Gupta, reports that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) shares plunged after the company revealed preliminary Q3 revenue of about $8.1 million (up 91% year-over-year) and announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, reducing its share count from ~816 million to ~41 million, a move that weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

"Levi Strauss stock slips despite Q3 earnings beat", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) delivered Q3 EPS of $0.34 and $1.54 billion in revenue — both above estimates — and raised full-year earnings and revenue outlooks, but shares fell as investors parsed weaker-than-expected growth in wholesale and concerns over forward momentum.

"Cracker Barrel visits slumped 10% after logo change: Can the damage be undone?", by Chris Katje, reports that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw a 10% year-over-year drop in store visits in early September following its August logo change, with weekly declines as steep as –10.1%, though the company later announced plans to revert to the old logo in hopes of reversing the decline.

