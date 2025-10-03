Crude Oil Gains 1%; USA Rare Earth Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 350 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.82% to 46,899.42 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 22,884.01. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 6,742.96.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 1.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

The ISM services PMI declined to 50 in September from 52 in the previous month and down from market estimates of 51.7.

Equities Trading UP



Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares shot up 66% to $0.6147 after the company entered a $30 million stock purchase agreement with White Lion Capital.

(NASDAQ:ASNS) shares shot up 66% to $0.6147 after the company entered a $30 million stock purchase agreement with White Lion Capital. Shares of USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) got a boost, surging 21% to $27.41 on reports indicating the company is in discussions with the White House.

(NASDAQ:USAR) got a boost, surging 21% to $27.41 on reports indicating the company is in discussions with the White House. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $13.62 after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $17 price target.

Equities Trading DOWN

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares dropped 26% to $13.73.

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares dropped 26% to $13.73. Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were down 6% to $125.47. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained Roblox with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $153 to $155.

(NYSE:RBLX) were down 6% to $125.47. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained Roblox with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $153 to $155. GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV) was down, falling 13% to $31.23.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $61.14 while gold traded up 0.8% at $3,898.40.

Silver traded up 2.8% to $47.675 on Friday, while copper rose 2.4% to $5.0700.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.34%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.63%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.23% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.07% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.85%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.54% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.28%.

Economics

The S&P Global US services PMI fell to 54.2 in September from 54.5 in the previous month.

The S&P Global US composite PMI declined to 53.9 in September from August's reading of 54.6.

