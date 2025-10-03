Top 3 Financial Stocks That Could Blast Off In October

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. will release its financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, before the opening bell. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $86.15.

RSI Value: 27.2

27.2 KKR Price Action: Shares of KKR fell 2.2% to close at $124.63 on Thursday.

Shares of KKR fell 2.2% to close at $124.63 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX)

On Oct. 1, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained MarketAxess with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $274 to $253. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $168.74.

RSI Value: 27.2

27.2 MKTX Price Action: Shares of Marketaxess fell 0.7% to close at $169.59 on Thursday.

Shares of Marketaxess fell 0.7% to close at $169.59 on Thursday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in MKTX stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo is scheduled to release financial results for the third quarter 2025 on Tuesday, Nov. 4, before the opening bell. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $102.58.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 APO Price Action: Shares of Apollo Global Management fell 2.1% to close at $127.23 on Thursday.

Shares of Apollo Global Management fell 2.1% to close at $127.23 on Thursday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in APO shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock