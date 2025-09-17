Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; General Mills Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.68% to 46,068.31 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 22,218.27. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.12% to 6,598.62.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

General Mills, Inc. GIS reported fiscal 2026 first-quarter results that came in slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 86 cents per share, topping analyst estimates of 81 cents per share, while revenue of $4.52 billion edged past projections of $4.51 billion.

Equities Trading UP



SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares shot up 197% to $5.42 after Automax Motors filed a motion to Jerusalem District Court in connection with its merger with the company.

shares shot up 197% to $5.42 after Automax Motors filed a motion to Jerusalem District Court in connection with its merger with the company. Shares of Visionary Holdings Inc. GV got a boost, surging 92% to $3.20 after the company announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine, a leading regenerative medical research institute in China.

got a boost, surging 92% to $3.20 after the company announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine, a leading regenerative medical research institute in China. New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares were also up, gaining 33% to $2.6650 after the company announced a long-term gas supply agreement with the Puerto Rican government.

Equities Trading DOWN

Manchester United plc MANU shares dropped 6% to $15.48 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

shares dropped 6% to $15.48 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. PGRE were down 12% to $6.53 after Rithm Capital agreed to acquire all outstanding shares for $6.60 each.

were down 12% to $6.53 after Rithm Capital agreed to acquire all outstanding shares for $6.60 each. QuantaSing Group Limited QSG was down, falling 11% to $9.05 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $64.34 while gold traded down 0.3% at $3,714.60.

Silver traded down 1.4% to $42.335 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.4% to $4.6285.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.11%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.48%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.39% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.11% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.78%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.37% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.38%.

Economics

U.S. housing starts dipped 8.5% month-over-month to an annual rate of 1.307 million units in August, following a revised 1.429 million in the previous month and down from market estimates of 1.37 million.

Building permits declined by 3.7% to an annualized rate of 1.312 million in August.

Crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by 9.285 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 12, compared to market estimates for a 1.5-million-barrel decline.

