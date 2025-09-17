FedEx Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

FedEx Corporation FDX will release earnings for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share. That's up from $3.60 per share in the year-ago period. FedEx projects quarterly revenue of $21.67 billion, compared to $21.58 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 24, FedEx reported fourth-quarter revenue of $22.2 billion, beating analyst estimates of $21.84 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.07 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.87 per share.

FedEx shares gained 0.9% to close at $227.70 on Tuesday.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $245 to $240 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $290 to $285 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $297 to $293 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $278 to $275 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $275 to $260 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

